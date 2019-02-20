Walk the Moon Entertains 'Tonight Show' Audience with Upbeat "Timebomb"

Ohio’s danceable alt pop band Walk the Moon may never duplicate the success of their omnipresent breakthrough hit “Shut up and Dance,” but they come pretty close to recapturing the vibe on “Timebomb.”

Walk the Moon’s performance of their new single was received enthusiastically by the audience at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Singer Nicholas Petricca muses about a relationship he can’t avoid despite his best intentions as the verse builds to a singalong chorus.

Related: Watch Walk The Moon's New Video For "Tiger Teeth"

Walk the Moon is on the road opening up for Muse until mid-April, then they’ll hit the festival circuit with stops including Bonnaroo and Firefly.