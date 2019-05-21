Vampire Weekend Takes a Road Trip in New Video for "This Life"

Vampire Weekend has released a new video for their made-for-summer song “This Life.” The movie-style black and white clip features a number of cameos, as a chauffeur of sorts drives a number of passengers to a Seder hosted by Mark Ronson.

Related: Jerry Seinfeld Makes a Cameo in Vampire Weekend Video for "Sunflower"

“Baby, I know pain is as natural as the rain. I just thought it didn't rain in California,” sings Ezra Koenig, who appears in the video. And there is no rain, just happiness, as the car passengers’ hair blows in the Southern California desert wind during the breezy track.

Those passengers include Danielle Haim, who appears on several tracks on Vampire Weekend’s new album Father of the Bride. It was the New York alt rockers’ third consecutive #1 and the LP had the biggest week for a rock album so far in 2019.

Vampire Weekend is ready to take the new music on the road with an extensive tour that stretches into the fall. You can check out the complete list of dates here.