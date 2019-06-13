Travis Barker Working on a New Song with Lil Nas X

Once rising star Lil Nas X collaborated with Billy Ray Cyrus on the remix of his mega-hit “Old Town Road,” we should have known anything was possible. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is the latest artist to be drawn like a magnet to Lil Nas X.

Barker says he worked on a song with Lil Nas X that will be included on the latter’s new EP. But since Barker is well known for unique collaborations beyond the bounds of punk, it shouldn’t really be that big of a surprise.

“He came to the studio and I played a couple beats that I thought would be stuff he was into, then I played something on accident where he stopped and was like, “What is that? I’ve got to have that,” Barker told Spin. “It was actually an idea I had for the Blink album.”

The new Blink-182 album is due out any day now, and we’ve already heard one track from it. Check out “Blame It On My Youth” here.

Barker and Blink-182 are also on the road with Lil Wayne this summer. The band is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark album Enema of the State by playing it in its entirely.