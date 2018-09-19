Travis Barker Suing Over Health Issues

It’s been a rough year for Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, and now someone may have to pay. Barker is suing those who were allegedly at fault in the July car crash he was injured in, as well as those behind what he calls a botched medical procedure a month earlier.

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Barker says he was stuck with a dirty needle during a routine checkup in June and ended up with a staph infection. He’s also suing the driver of the school bus and the bus company in connection with the crash in Calabasas, California.

Barker’s health problems forced Blink 182 to postpone its Las Vegas residency and a fall mini-tour. The drummer said at the time that the risks associated with drumming were still too great, and that he was doing everything he needed to do to get back on the road as soon as possible.

For now, watch Barker during healthier times performing with Blink 182 on “I Miss You.”