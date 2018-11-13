There's A 'Seinfeld'-Inspired Metal Band And They're Spectacular

You’ve heard of the TV show about nothing, now there’s a hardcore metal band about nothing. That’s right – a Seinfeld-inspired band called Grindfeld.

The group’s Bandcamp page describes them as “Born out of a mutual love of death metal, comical observations, coffee and hardcore. Grindfeld is a project built on the existential dread hidden just under the surface of daily life.”

It gets better. Check out the track listing for Grindfeld’s forthcoming EP:

1. The Contest

2. The Soup Nazi

3. The Limousine

4. The Bizarro Jerry

5. The Letter

The band says fans who pre-order 5 Songs About Nothing will get one track now and the complete album the moment it’s released.

One can only hope a full LP is on the way soon. The song options are endless – like maybe something about marine biology.