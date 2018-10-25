Steve Buscemi, Snoop Dogg And Amy Poehler Will Read 'Beastie Boys Book' To You

Beastie Boys fans are counting down the days until they can read all about the career of the hip hop pioneers. Beastie Boys Book, written by surviving members Ad-Rock (Adan Horovitz) and Mike D (Mike Diamond), will be available October 30th.

The book is 600 pages, so if you want to know the story but don’t feel like reading, you can have a long list of celebrities read it to you. We’re now learning that the book will be available in audiobook form, and according to Pitchfork, there will be more than 40 narrators.

Here’s the list:

Steve Buscemi

Tim Meadows

Ada Calhoun

Bette Midler

Bobby Cannavale

Mix Master Mike

Exene Cervenka

Nas

Roy Choi

Yoshimi O

Jarvis Cocker

Rosie Perez

Elvis Costello

Amy Poehler

Chuck D

Kelly Reichardt

Nadia Dajani

John C. Reilly

Snoop Dogg

Ian Rogers

Will Ferrell

Maya Rudolph

Crosby Fitzgerald

Rev Run

Randy Gardner

Luc Sante

Kim Gordon

Kate Schellenbach

Josh Hamilton

MC Serch

LL Cool J

Chloë Sevigny

Spike Jonze

Jon Stewart

Pat Kiernan

Ben Stiller

Talib Kweli

Wanda Sykes

Dave Macklovitch

Jeff Tweedy

Rachel Maddow

Philippe Zdar

Michael Diamond

Adam Horovitz

Vulture published an excerpt from Beastie Boys Book that details the making of 1989's Paul's Boutique, a favorite of critics and fans alike. Check out "Hey Ladies" here: