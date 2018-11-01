Red Hot Chili Peppers Surprise Students With Halloween Performance

Who has the coolest dad in school? The son of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, that’s who.

The band showed up in costumes at Viewpoint School in Calabasas on Halloween to help the students celebrate Great Pumpkin Day 2018.

Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer hopped on stage first sporting a green wig and a suit. Bassist Flea didn’t disappoint in a skeleton outfit. Smith wore something fit for a pope or a bishop with a Guy Fawkes mask. And Anthony Kiedis channeled a little bit of Angus Young’s schoolboy attire and also wore a mask.

The Peppers then performed “Can’t Stop” from their 2002 album By the Way and immediately left the stage to applause.

Afterwards, Smith tweeted a short clip of the performance with the caption: “Who rocks out at 9:30am at my kids’ school?....We do!”