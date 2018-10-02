Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Hendrix, Allman Brothers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers mixed two classic rock staples into their short set at a benefit concert over the weekend. The band performed at L.A.’s Silverlake Conservatory of Music, which bassist Flea co-founded.

The Chili Peppers opened with “Ramblin’ Man” by the Allman Brothers Band. You can watch a clip of the performance here:

The band followed with some of its own hits including “Under the Bridge” and “By the Way,” before ending with the Jimi Hendrix classic “Purple Haze.”

The event, which was held in honor of former Warner Bros. Records chairman Mo Ostin, raised more than $1 million dollars for music education.