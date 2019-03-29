O.A.R. Diversifies While Maintaining Their Identity on 'The Mighty'

O.A.R. is ready for summer with “Knocking at Your Door,” a full-on reggae track that leads off the band’s first studio album in five years.

The Mighty keeps the vibe going but shifts into acoustic pop with the second track, “California.” Marc Roberge sings about letting a child go to find their way in life: “Dreaming in your room is never gonna get it done / You have to walk before your run / Hey son, go to California / Dance with the angels / Dress how you want to.”

Related: Rob Thomas on the Counting Crows Conversation That Inspired "One Less Day (Dying Young)"

Other highlights on The Mighty, which is available everywhere, include the heartbreaking single “Miss You All the Time,” the danceable, horns-infused “OH MY!” and the beautiful, sparse ballad “All Because of You.”

The band will be heading out on The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour with American Authors. It kicks off on June 5th in Hampton, NH and runs through September 7th in Columbia, MD. See the full list of dates here.