New Soundgarden: Concert Film and Live Album Announced

Christmas is coming early for Soundgarden fans. The band and the estate of Chris Cornell have announced Live From the Artists Den, a concert film and album that was recorded during the last stop of their 2013 tour.

The newly-released trailer is a true tease because Cornell’s voice is only heard at the end when he says “thank you” following an extended jam by guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd.

Related: 4 Year Old Rocks Out to Soundgarden in the Car

Live From the Artists Den will be available in several formats including a super deluxe 4LP/2CD/Blu-Ray set. Fans can also buy just the Blue-Ray, CDs or LPs.

Many of the songs included are becoming available for the first time ever on concert film or concert album, and tracks like “Bind Dogs” received their live debut during the show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

“This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night,” Vicky Cornell said in a statement. “The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I’m proud to share with them.”

Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den Track List

1. “Incessant Mace”

2. “My Wave”

3. “Been Away Too Long”

4. “Worse Dreams”

5. “Jesus Christ Pose”

6. “Flower”

7. “Taree”

8. “Spoonman”

9. “By Crooked Steps”

10. “Blind Dogs”

11. “Rowing”

12. “Non-State Actor”

13. “Drawing Flies”

14. “Hunted Down”

15. “Black Saturday”

16. “Bones of Birds”

17. “Blow up the Outside World”

18. “Fell on Black Days”

19. “Burden in My Hand”

20. “A Thousand Days Before”

21. “Blood on the Valley Floor”

22. “Rusty Cage”

23. “New Damage”

24. “4th of July”

25. “Outshined”

26. “Black Hole Sun”

27. “Ty Cobb”

28. “Slaves & Bulldozers”

29. “FeedBacchanal”’

Live From the Artists Den is expected to ship in late July. You can pre-order it here.