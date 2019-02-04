New Music by The 1975 Coming Soon

We’ve known that there wouldn’t be much of a wait between new albums by The 1975, and we may get a taste of what’s to come very soon.

In an answer to a fan’s question on twitter, the band’s manager didn’t rule out a new single being released before the month of February ends.

We are working hard to get new music ready yes xxx not sure about this month will depend if it’s ready. Xx https://t.co/cg9Q2wfysd — Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) February 3, 2019

The 1975 released their critically-acclaimed third studio album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, in November. A follow-up has already been in the works. Singer Matty Healy has described Notes on a Conditional Form as an ode to British nightlife. There is no official release date yet, but it’s looking like late spring or early summer.

While we wait, watch a live performance of “Somebody Else” form 2016’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it.