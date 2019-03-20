Modest Mouse Mails Puzzles to Fans

Quirky alt rockers Modest Mouse are messing with fans’ minds with a special delivery. The band mailed puzzles to some Twitter followers who took heed of a direct message they received:

“Hey. We made something for you. It’s smaller than the sky and larger than the air. If you give us your name and shipping address, we’ll overnight so it arrives by yesterday’s mail.”

Fans who responded received puzzle pieces that turned into a trippy, triangle-shaped illustration. The mailing also appeared to tease new music from Modest Mouse:

“Poison the Well will arrive 3.29, You can also find a vinyl single on Record Store Day with an unreleased b-side.”

Fun puzzle from Modest Mouse! At what may this be hinting?#ModestMouse pic.twitter.com/qfoMSY5SKs — Modest Mouse Photo (@ModestMousePics) March 19, 2019

modest mouse is so extra??? pic.twitter.com/u3tRBm3U3b — brie larson supporter (@1981evildead) March 19, 2019

A new album would be the band’s seventh and first since 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. It included the single “Lampshades on Fire.” Modest Mouse will hit the road in support of the Black Keys on their upcoming fall tour.