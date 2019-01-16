Surprises Added to Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Fellow musicians, friends, family and fans will come together tonight to remember Chris Cornell, whose death still stings them nearly two years later.

Related: Ann Wilson Releases Video for Chris Cornell Tribute

Jimmy Kimmel will host I Am the Highway – A Tribute to Chris Cornell at the Forum in Inglewood, CA. Members of Cornell’s three former bands – Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave – will be on-hand, along with Foo Fighters, Metallica and Ryan Adams.

More surprises are being added as we get closer to show time. Miley Cyrus, Miguel and Chris Stapleton are diversifying the line-up. Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and Fiona Apple are also set to appear. And Gibson will honor Cornell with the re-release of its Chris Cornell Tribute 335 guitar.

We are honored to announce the re-release of the Chris Cornell Tribute 335 and to be part of tomorrow’s “I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” concert at the Forum in Los Angeles. #Gibson #chriscornell pic.twitter.com/FmNlr3PZ8f — Gibson (@gibsonguitar) January 15, 2019

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, which helps children facing homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect. A portion of the proceeds will also go towards EBMRF, which is geared towards finding a cure for the rare skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa.

The limited edition, career-spanning box set Chris Cornell was released last year. It includes 64 songs from all three of Cornell’s bands, as well as the haunting previously-unreleased solo track, “When Bad Does Good.”