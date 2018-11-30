Listen To New Arctic Monkeys Song "Anyways"

Arctic Monkeys have released their first new music since their album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino dropped.

“Anyways” is the B-side of the new “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” 7” single, but the song is not on the full album and hasn’t been heard before.

“Anyways” has the same dimly-lit lounge mood and feel as the A-side, and includes a Bing Crosby name drop of all things.

Related: Watch Arctic Monkeys' Moody Performance On 'The Late Late Show'

Arctic Monkeys also recently shared a retro-style film that shows the recording process for Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The album was written by singer Alex Turner in his Los Angeles home.