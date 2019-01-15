Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto and Courtney Love Appear in New Gucci Ad

A tiger and an ostrich also make appearances in the fragrance pitch

January 15, 2019
Bob Diehl
Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto, Courtney Love

Getty Images

Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto have always had style – we know that much. Now the "Young and Beautiful" singer and the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman are taking their fashion sense to the next level in a new ad for Gucci – complete with a cameo by Courtney Love.

Gucci says Del Rey and Leto play “individuals who live and love outside of social conformism to embody Gucci Guilty fragrances.” Love makes an appearance as a waitress who serves the couple.

Animals are also a theme in the ad. A snake, an ostrich, a tiger and an owl all get some screen time. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

Presenting #ForeverGuilty. Academy award-winning actor and musician @jaredleto is joined by multi-platinum singer songwriter @lanadelrey in the new campaign by @_glen_luchford, with a cameo appearance by @courtneylove. Featuring familiar American scenarios, filmed in Los Angeles, they play individuals who live and love outside of social conformism to embody the #GucciGuilty fragrances Gucci Guilty Pour Homme and Gucci Guilty Pour Femme. #GucciBeauty #AlessandroMichele Discover more through link in bio. Creative director: @alessandro_michele Art director: @christophersimmonds Track Title: “The Swag” Artist: Link Wray & The Wray Men Composer/Arranger: Mark Cooper (aka Milton Grant) and Fred L. Wray Jr.

Related: Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff Debut New Song, “How to Disappear”

A post shared by Gucci Beauty (@guccibeauty) on

Del Rey just released another new track from her forthcoming sixth studio album, Norman F***ing Rockwell. Listen to "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it” below.

Tags: 
alternative
Jared Leto
Lana Del Rey
Courtney Love
Gucci