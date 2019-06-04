Kirk Hammett Reveals His Most Satisfying Metallica Guitar Solo

Metallica and guitar solos go hand-in-hand. From the melodic outro on “Fade to Black,” to the frenetic technical masterpiece on “One,” Kirk Hammett rarely disappoints.

So which solo was Hammett himself most satisfied with after recording it? He told Kerrang his soaring turn in the middle of “The Unforgiven” from 1991’s Black Album was a personal highlight. The reason? It was something different for him at the time and it worked.

“I remember showing up to the studio that morning, thinking I was going to play all these certain licks and then (producer) Bob Rock going, ‘That’s f****** crap,'" Hammett recalled. "Then it was one of the very first times when I said, ‘Just f****** hit the record button,’ and s*** flowed out.”

“The Unforgiven” was one of five memorable singles from the album that launched Metallica into another stratosphere of popularity. The accompanying black and white video told the unsettling story of a boy who grew into an old man while locked in a stone room.