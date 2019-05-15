Iconic Blink-182 'Enema of the State' Album Cover Outtakes Shared by Photographer
Plus: does Tom DeLonge want to return?
Amid all of the hype surrounding new Blink-182 music comes a treasure trove of nostalgia surrounding the band’s breakthrough album. The iconic cover of 1999’s Enema of the State didn’t leave much to the imagination, but there’s more to the story and now we get to see it.
Photographer David Goldman has shared several outtakes from the session with adult actress Janine Lindemulder, who was featured in revealing nurse attire while suggestively slipping on a rubber glove. It was the first album cover Goldman ever shot, and he’s marking the 20th anniversary by offering reprints for sale.
“Many people tell me that they had the album and or a poster on the wall,” Goldman wrote on social media. “Very cool!! So I'm going to be releasing a limited number of prints showing the full roll of images that the album cover was taken from. As you can see below the bottom row middle image was selected.”
I can't believe it but it's true. Next month will mark the 20th anniversary of blink-182 #Enemaofthestate album. It was the very first record package I shot. It's been a great piece for my portfolio even so many years later. Many people tell me that they had the album and or a poster on the wall. Very cool!! So I'm going to be releasing a limited number of prints showing the full roll of images that the album cover was taken from. As you can see below the bottom row middle image was selected. It says "11x14" on it, that represented the print size that was used. I will be creating custom prints on metal of this "contact print" Images sizes will be 8x10, 11x14, 16x20 and 20x24. I can go bigger but that will be a special order. The printing on metal looks amazing and will make a great gift or memorabilia for your wall. If you are interested in purchasing a print please reach out via email: [email protected].com and let me know what size you would like. In the subject put "Blink 182 Print" 8x10 = $250 + $20.00 for shipping = $270.00 US 11x14=$400 + $20.00 for shipping = $420.00 US 16x20=$500 + $35.00 for shipping = $535.00 US 20x24=$650 + $35.00 for shipping = $685.00 This album cover artwork was ranked #13 of all time from BIllboard's The 50 Greatest Album Covers of All Time. https://www.billboard.com/photos/6715351/best-album-covers-of-all-time
@blink182 #enemaofthestate album packing cover. The middle frame is the one that was used. The one on the left was just before while the one on the right was just after. My most famous shot #archive #onassignment #photographer #ishotthat #iconic #albumcover #albumart #20thanniversary #shotinla @tendency for giving me my first album package to shoot. It was a big [email protected] @jakeymonkey @senatormayer @davidraymond8253 (eyeball) #shootfilm #kodak #mamiyarz67 @profotousa I will share some more never before seen images in the coming weeks and months. Follow along to see more.
Blink-182 and former member Tom DeLonge are keeping very busy two decades after giving the world “What’s My Age Again” and All the Small Things.” Blink just released the new track “Blame It On My Youth” in advance of a new album and tour, while DeLonge brought his Angels & Airways project back to life with a new song and tour announcement.
DeLonge seems to be feeling nostalgic himself, telling Kerrang! that he plans to return to Blink-182 at some point, although it’s not clear what the band would think about that.
“I love Blink and it’s given me everything in my life,” DeLonge said. “I plan on doing it in the future. But right now there’s just no way – I have way too much going on because Angels & Airwaves is a part of To The Stars, and that’s why it works.”