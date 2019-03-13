Harry Styles, Brian May, Trent Reznor Among Presenters for Rock Hall Ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will welcome seven new members in less than three weeks, and we now know who will be doing the honors. The Hall has announced the presenters for this year’s ceremony, which will be held on March 29th in Brooklyn.

Related: Stevie Nicks Calls Harry Styles Her Love Child

Harry Styles will present for Stevie Nicks. Brian May of Queen will present for Def Leppard, Janelle Monáe will present for Janet Jackson. Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails will present for The Cure, David Byrne will present for Radiohead. John Taylor & Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran will present for Roxy Music. And Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles will present for The Zombies.

Rock’s biggest night just got more exciting - and you can watch the unforgettable moments & performances on @HBO Saturday April 27 8pm ET #RockHall2019 pic.twitter.com/cKZoegWojW — Rock Hall (@rockhall) March 13, 2019

A special exhibit dedicated to this year’s inductees will open at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on March 22. The induction ceremony will air on HBO on Saturday, April 27th.

While you’re waiting, brush up on some of the best songs by this year’s inductees.

STEVIE NICKS - "STAND BACK"

DEF LEPPARD - "ANIMAL"

JANET JACKSON - "RHYTHM NATION"

THE CURE - "PICTURES OF YOU"

RADIOHEAD - "KARMA POLICE"

ROXY MUSIC - "MORE THAN THIS"

THE ZOMBIES - "TIME OF THE SEASON"