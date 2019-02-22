Greta Van Fleet Cancels European Tour

Greta Van Fleet has been on the move almost non-stop since first catching the world’s attention with “Highway Tune,” but the constant gigging and traveling has caught up with the young rockers from Michigan. The band has been forced to reschedule the European leg of its tour because of singer Josh Kiszka’s illness.

“Josh currently has a relentless upper respiratory infection that has not had the chance to heal,” Greta Van Fleet said in a statement. “His doctor has required extended rest as the only path to a full recovery. It now feels necessary for the entire band to recalibrate our balance, both physically and mentally.”

The cancellations affect 14 shows between February 22nd and March 17th. The band promised to make up the gigs and some have already been re-scheduled for the fall. Greta Van Fleet also postponed their Australian tour earlier this month for illness as well.