Greta Van Fleet Announces Massive World Tour

Debut album to be released on October 19th

October 10, 2018
Bob Diehl
Greta Van Fleet Band on the red carpet at Elton John's 26th Annual AIDS Foundation

With the release of Greta Van Fleet’s debut album now less than two weeks away, the young rockers from Michigan are getting ready to pack their bags in support of Anthem of the Peaceful Army

A new world tour was just announced. It begins in January in Australia, before hitting Europe and then North America.

Greta Van Fleet recently released another song from the forthcoming album. It’s called “Anthem.” Take a listen.

