Green Day Is Working On New Music

"I'm writing new songs for gd now."

And with that, the excitement and speculation have begun. It looks like new Green Day music is in the pipeline, judging by that comment from frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. He jumped into a recent Instagram livestream which is screenshotted below.

The next Green Day album would be the follow-up to 2016’s well-received Revolution Radio. The band’s 12th studio album soared to the top of multiple charts on the strength of the singles “Bang Bang,” “Revolution Radio,” and “Still Breathing.”

Armstrong also recently teased the return of Green Day’s side project, the Foxboro Hot Tubs. The caption of an Instagram post hinted at upcoming shows.