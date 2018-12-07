Green Day, Pearl Jam And More Pay Tribute To Late Buzzcocks Singer

An artist who influenced many of the alternative bands you listen to today is being remembered as a music pioneer. Buzzcocks singer Pete Shelley died yesterday at the age of 63, his brother and management confirmed.

Gary John Mcneish wrote on facebook that Shelley had suffered a heart attack.

The band’s official twitter praised Shelley as one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters.

It's with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks. — Buzzcocks (@Buzzcocks) December 6, 2018

Buzzcocks did better commercially in their homeland than in the U.S., but their punk / pop punk sound had a lasting impact on musicians everywhere, as evidenced by the tributes pouring in by everyone from Pearl Jam to Green Day.