GRAMMY Awards: Vote for Best New Artist

The nominees are Best New Artist at the GRAMMYs aren't always "new," but their success is new. The Recording Academy's criteria for this category is an artist whose eligibility year release "achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notable impacted the musical landscape."

This year's nominees come from almost every genre of music - from a band of rockers who aren't all old enough to legally drink yet, to an emerging R&B star who is also nominated in four other categories. Take a look at the nominees for Best New Artist, and the vote for your favorite in the poll below.

CHLOE x HALLE

The sister act from Atlanta is also nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album for The Kids are Alright. It includes the song “Happy Without Me” featuring Joey Bada$$.

LUKE COMBS

The rising star’s debut album This One’s for You produced four top 10 country singles including “When It Rains It Pours.”

GRETA VAN FLEET

The classic rock-influenced band from Michigan is also nominated for Best Rock Album for From the Fires and Best Rock Performance for “Highway Tune.”

H.E.R.

Gabi Wilson scored a whopping five nominations this year. The other four are all surrounding her debut studio album, H.E.R.

DUA LIPA​

The English singer-songwriter is also nominated for Best Dance Recording for “Electricity” with Silk City. The song can be found on the complete edition of Lipa’s self-titled debut album.

MARGO PRICE

The throwback country singer, who is signed to Jack White’s Third Man Records, already has two albums that have cracked the Billboard 200.

BEBE REXHA​

The New Yorker is also nominated with Florida Georgia Line for “Meant to Be.” Her debut album Expectations features the top 40 hit “I’m a Mess.”

JORJA SMITH

The 21-year-old from England already has a collaboration with Drake on her resume. Her debut album Lost and Found includes the track “On Your Own.”

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.