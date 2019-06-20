Frances Bean Cobain Shares a 'Very Sad Song'

It seems clear who it's about

June 20, 2019
Bob Diehl
Frances Bean Cobain attends the Moschino x H&M fashion show

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Frances Bean Cobain has shared what she called a very sad song on social media.

The daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love did not give a title for the song, which she also called raw and truthful, but it seems to be clear who it’s about.

Related: Courtney Love: Kurt Cobain’s Ghost Visited Me

I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place 
Sometimes I find it hard to look at 
My own face 
Maybe one day I will talk to you 
If I’m lucky it won’t be too soon

They say I’m soft and resemble an 
Angel 
What happens to angels 
When they die

Frances Bean added that she has more music coming soon and thanked her followers for their words of encouragement: “I see them all and they make my heart full.”

The singer and model has shared music in the past but does not have any official releases.

Tags: 
Frances Bean Cobain
Kurt Cobain
Nirvana
Courtney Love
Hole