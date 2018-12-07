Father John Misty Lending Support To CA Wildfire Victims

Father John Misty is the latest artist to use his talents to help victims of the devastating wildfires in California.

The singer-songwriter just announced details of a benefit concert in Los Angeles on December 18th.

Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and fun.’s Nate Reuss are also on the bill, with the promise of special guests as well.

Proceeds from the show at the Theatre at Ace Hotel will go to the Southern California Disaster Relief Fund. It was created by the United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

Father John Misty recently wrapped up a world tour in support of his new album, God’s Favorite Customer. He also found time this year to deliver an intimate acoustic performance for a RADIO.COM audience. Check out “Mr. Tillman” below.