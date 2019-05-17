Watch Of Monsters and Men Perform Something Old, Something New, and Springsteen

Of Monsters and Men are celebrating their first new music in four years with their first live performance in three years. The RADIO.COM exclusive found the Icelanders in an intimate setting, where audience members quickly learned there wasn’t much rust to knock off.

Lead singer Nanna didn’t waste any time in announcing the opener “Little Talks,” which was followed by an equally stripped-down cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark.” Of Monsters and Men then went back to 2015’s Beneath the Skin for a version of “I Of the Storm” that sounded right at home. The band ended with their brand new single “Alligator,” which was a RADIO.COM world premiere. Of Monsters and Men said the high-energy track speaks to the excitement they feel about being back.

Related: WORLD PREMIERE: Of Monsters and Men Turn It Up for "Alligator"

You can also count Of Monsters and Men among those who are anxiously awaiting the series finale of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones this weekend. They actually appeared on an episode themselves, and we asked them how they hope the show ends.