Watch Of Monsters and Men Perform Live for the First Time in 3 Years

Of Monsters and Men are celebrating their first new music in four years with their first live performance in three years. The RADIO.COM exclusive found the Icelanders in an intimate setting, where audience members quickly learned there wasn’t much rust to knock off.

Lead singer Nanna didn’t waste any time in announcing the opener “Little Talks,” which was followed by an equally gorgeous stripped-down “I Of the Storm” that sounded right at home in its new format. Of Monsters and Men ended with their brand new single “Alligator,” which was a RADIO.COM world premiere. The band has said the upbeat track speaks to the excitement they feel about being back.

“Alligator” is the first new music we’ve heard from Of Monsters and Men since 2015’s Beneath the Skin. The song will appear on the band’s forthcoming third studio album Fever Dream. They’ll continue to rev things back up when they begin a North American tour later this summer. You can get the full list of dates here.