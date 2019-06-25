The Black Keys Take Us Inside 'Let's Rock'

The wait is just about over for The Black Keys. Five years after releasing Turn Blue, the no frills rock duo is ready to unwrap their 9th studio album Let’s Rock.

The title seems straightforward enough for a band that creates music with fuzzy, distorted guitars and tight grooves, and it is a good description of what lies within. But there’s a story behind the title and album art, which features an electric chair.

Frontman Dan Auerbach says the concept was inspired by the last words of a convicted murderer who was executed in Nashville as the band started working on the album. Auerbach read about it online and the story stuck with him for months.

“It’s just absurd enough that it works, especially for us,” Auerbach told RADIO.COM. “The artwork – it marries two things that I don’t know that we could get away with by themselves and I’m glad that we went with it. “

It didn’t take Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney long to reconnect in the studio after half a decade apart, with their first idea turning into one of the songs on the new album.

Let’s Rock was recorded at Auerbach’s own Easy Eye Sound – a far cry from the band’s early days in Ohio when they worked out of basements.

“It’s a reminder of how far we’ve come,” Carney said.

Let’s Rock is set to be released on June 28th. You can pre-order it here. The Black Keys will then head out on the road with Modest Mouse. The full schedule is here.