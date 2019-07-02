Eddie Vedder Delivers Poignant Cover of Chris Cornell's 'Seasons'

Eddie Vedder paid tribute to his late great friend Chris Cornell during a solo performance in Germany over the weekend. The Pearl Jam frontman covered “Seasons” for the first time – the song Cornell wrote for the Singles soundtrack.

The cover was meaningful in more ways than one. Vedder noted to the crowd that it was the 19th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s appearance at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark during which nine fans were killed when the crowd pushed towards the stage. On the other end of the emotional spectrum, Vedder and his bandmates had learned before the show of the birth of Cornell’s daughter, Lily.

Vedder’s solo tour of Europe wraps up this week and it’s starting to feel like a long time between Pearl Jam albums. Their last studio LP, Lightning Bolt, was released in 2013, but guitarist Mike McCready recently offered a glimmer of hope for fans.

“We’ve got a bunch of songs ready to go, and I think we’re going to get something cool this year,” he said. “Hopefully it will be out, I don’t have a date on anything yet though.”