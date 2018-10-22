Dave Grohl Invites Blind Child To Side Of Stage

Watch what happens next during Foo Fighters concert

October 22, 2018
Bob Diehl
Dave Grohl of 'Foo Fighters' performs on stage during Cal Jam 18

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Dave Grohl is making dreams come true again. He invited a blind child and his parents to the side of the stage to watch part of the Foo Fighters concert in St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday. Grohl then took a quick break during “La Dee Da” to go over to the boy and let him touch his guitar. Check it out at about the 3:10 mark of this video:

The generous gesture came less than two weeks after another young boy had a night to remember at a Foo Fighters show. Collier Cash Rule played a Metallica song with the band in Kansas City.

