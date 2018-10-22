Dave Grohl Invites Blind Child To Side Of Stage

Dave Grohl is making dreams come true again. He invited a blind child and his parents to the side of the stage to watch part of the Foo Fighters concert in St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday. Grohl then took a quick break during “La Dee Da” to go over to the boy and let him touch his guitar. Check it out at about the 3:10 mark of this video:

The generous gesture came less than two weeks after another young boy had a night to remember at a Foo Fighters show. Collier Cash Rule played a Metallica song with the band in Kansas City.