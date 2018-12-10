Dave Grohl Debuts 23 Minute Instrumental Live

Dave Grohl plays all seven instruments that comprise his new 23-minute instrumental, “Play” from his self-directed documentary of the same name. But he needed some help to debut the song live at Warren Haynes’ 2018 Christmas Jam in Asheville, North Carolina over the weekend.

Before the show, Foo Fighters tweeted a picture of the band line-up, which included Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and frequent Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Alain Johannes.

Related: Dave Grohl Reveals His Bucket List Band To Drum For

Can't wait to #PLAY with these guys tomorrow night! LOOK OUT ASHEVILLE! Dave Grohl: drums

Greg Kurstin: keyboards

Alain Johannes: guitar

Jason Falkner: guitar

Barrett Jones: guitar

Chris Chaney: bass

Drew Hester: percussion pic.twitter.com/4Q93rDNIxe — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 7, 2018

“Play” starts with a slow drone and steadilly builds for two minutes until Grohl’s drums kick in. At 23 minutes, there’s time for lots of different movements and tempo changes.

Play features Grohl on seven different instruments and starts with a narration from the Foo Fighters frontman. He talks about the difficulties that come with being so dedicated to music and how attempting to master an instrument changes your life.

“To any musician, young or old, a beautiful studio full of instruments is like a playground,” Grohl says to open the short film. “To me, I’m like a kid in a candy store.”