The Cure Unveil Trailer for 40th Anniversary Concert Film
Watch it here and get details on screenings in your area
Almost exactly 40 years after The Cure entertained a few dozen people during their first gig at a small pub in England, they celebrated the milestone in front of tens of thousands of fans outdoors in London.
The memorable anniversary performance on July 7, 2018 was captured on film, and the trailer for The Cure Anniversary 1978-2018 – Live in Hyde Park London was just released. The film will be screened in theaters worldwide starting on July 11th. You can find a location near you and buy tickets when they become available here.
Related: Watch The Cure's Entire 'Disintegration' Live Stream Now
The set included 19 songs and 10 encores and almost nothing was left off. The Cure played everything from “Close to Me” from 1985’s The Head on the Door to “Friday I’m in Love” from 1992’s Wish. Director Tim Pope says the performance captured on film shows frontman Robert Smith and his bandmates at their absolute peak.
“I went to rehearsals in a very cramped studio just the day before the show, and sat in the group’s midst as they ran through the songs.” Pope said. “I knew as the set list unfolded that the only way to show people the real Cure was to capture not only the epic dimension of their stage show, but also the close, intimate side of this band simply making music so well.”
The Cure Anniversary 1978-2018 – Live in Hyde Park London : Setlist
Plainsong
Pictures of You
High
A Night Like This
The Walk
The End of the World
Lovesong
Push
Inbetween Days
Just Like Heaven
If Only Tonight We Could Sleep
Play for Today
A Forest
Shake Dog Shake
Burn
Fascination Street
Never Enough
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Disintegration
ENCORE
Lullaby
The Caterpillar
Friday I’m in Love
Close to Me
Why Can’t I Be You?
Boys Don’t Cry
Jumping Someone Else’s Train
Grinding Halt
10:15 Saturday Night
Killing An Arab