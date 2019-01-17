The Chris Cornell Tribute Was an Unforgettable Concert
Watch the highlights featuring Metallica, Foo Fighters, Temple of the Dog, Audioslave and Soundgarden
Emotions ran high for five hours at The Forum in Inglewood, CA last night during an unforgettable musical tribute to the late Chris Cornell. All three of the prolific singer/songwriter/guitarist’s former bands reunited, and big names from beyond the world of rock helped them along to prove the wide-ranging influence of Cornell and the respect he garnered since first forming Soundgarden in Seattle back in 1984.
The night began with a 6-song set by The Melvins, who ended with a cover of Soundgarden’s “Spoonman.”
Rita Wilson, Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes, and Chris Stapleton followed with one song each, before Foo Fighters performed a 4-song set capped by frontman Dave Grohl solo on an emotional version of “Everlong.”
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age followed with a bare bones version of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage”
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 then performed Cornell’s “Seasons” flanked by Jesse Carmichael and Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam and Temple of the Dog on acoustic guitars. Miley Cyrus then delivered a soaring rendition of Cornell’s “Two Drink Minimum.”
Audioslave, minus bassist Tim Commerford, was the first of Cornell’s former band’s to take the stage. Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler handled bass and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell provided vocals on “Cochise.” It was the first single the supergroup released in 2002.
Cornell’s daughter Toni joined Ziggy Marley on the Bob Marley classic “Redemption Song,” before Metallica paid tribute with a 4-song set that included the early Soundgarden track “All Your Lies.”
Ryan Adams performed two songs, including Soundgarden’s “Fell on Black Days, setting up the grand finale of the night.
Temple of the Dog played seven songs, including four from their one and only studio album. A long list of special guests joined the band on each song, including William DuVall and Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains. Brandi Carlile and Stapleton took the stage for vocals on “Hunger Strike.”
Then it was time for Soundgarden – Cornell’s breakthrough band and the musicians he was on tour with when he was found dead in a Detroit hotel room nearly two years ago. The night ended with “Black Hole Son,” featuring Carlile on vocals and Peter Frampton on guitar.
Proceeds from the memorable concert will go to the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, which helps children facing homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect. A portion of the proceeds will also go towards EBMRF, which is geared towards finding a cure for the rare skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa.
Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Setlist (via Louder)
The Melvins
Kicking Machin
With Your Heart
Not Your Hands
Leech
Heart of Honey
Spoonman
Rita Wilson
The Promise
Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes
Disappearing One
Chris Stapleton
The Keeper
Foo Fighters
No Attention
Earache My Eye
Girl You Want
Everlong (Acoustic)
Josh Homme
Rusty Cage
Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, and Stone Gossard
Seasons
Miley Cyrus
Two Drink Minimum
Audioslave (Tom Morello and Brad Wilk)
Cochise (with Geezer Butler and Perry Farrell)
Be Yourself (with Geezer Butler and Juliette Lewis)
Set It Off (with Chris Chaney, Sam Harris and Tim Mcllrath)
Like A Stone (with Chris Chaney and Brandi Carlile)
Show Me How To Live (with Robert Trujillo and Dave Grohl)
Toni Cornell and Ziggy Marley
Redemption Song
Metallica
All Your Lies
For Whom The Bell Tolls
Master of Puppets
Head Injury
Ryan Adams (Daphne Chen, Richard Dodd, Eric Gorfain, Leah Katz, and Don Was)
Dead Wishes
Fell On Black Days
Temple Of The Dog
Preaching The End Of The World (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, and Josh Taylor)
Can’t Change Me (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Eric Avery, and Josh Freese)
Hunted Down (William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)
All Night Thing (Fiona Apple, Brendan O’Brien, David Garza, Jeff Ament, and Matt Chamberlain)
Reach Down (Miguel, Nikka Costa, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)
Say Hello 2 Heaven (Miley Cyrus, Brendan O’Brien, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)
Hunger Strike (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)
Soundgarden
Rusty Cage (with Taylor Momsen)
Flower (with Marcus Durant)
Outshined (with Marcus Durant and Stone Gossard)
Drawing Flies (with Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Matt Demeritt, and Tracy Wanamae)
Loud Love (with Taylor Momsen, Tom Morello, and Wayne Kramer)
I Awake (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)
The Day I Tried To Live (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)
Black Hole Sun (with Brandi Carlile, Peter Frampton, Tim Hanseroth, and Phil Hanseroth)