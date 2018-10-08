Chris Cornell Immortalized In Seattle

More than a year after his death, Chris Cornell is back where he belongs. A statue of the musician was unveiled in Seattle – the city he helped put on the music map during the grunge heyday of the late 80s and early 90s.

The life-size bronze statue showcases the rock legend with a guitar in one of his iconic poses. The statue was commissioned by Cornell’s wife, Vicky, and donated to the Museum of Pop Culture.

“The soul of Seattle is what Chris Cornell knew. He pulled from places within himself that were amazing and poured it into us- Mayor Jenny Durkan pic.twitter.com/UNVtISVol5 — MoPOP Seattle (@MoPOPSeattle) October 8, 2018

During the unveiling ceremony, Vicky Cornell said the statue is a reflection of the light her husband used to illuminate our lives.

“As Seattle’s son, he paved the way for other artists and drew the eyes of the world to Seattle,” Vicky said. “He was the voice of a generation and an artist who continues to draw us together forever.”

Related: Listen To A Haunting New Track From Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room after a Soundgarden concert in 2017. The medical examiner determined the 52-year-old took his own life.