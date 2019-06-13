Cage the Elephant Guitarist Seriously Injures Leg On Stage

If Cage the Elephant guitarist Nick Bockrath was a professional athlete, he’d be on the injured list. He seriously injured his knee on-stage at PINKPOP in the Netherlands and needs immediate surgery.

The band says Bockrath sustained a ruptured PCL, torn ACL, fractured tibia and a damaged meniscus. Not good. He tried to solider through two more shows, but now Cage has been forced to cancel the rest of its European tour.

“We’ve never had to cancel a show and as you can imagine it’s a rather tough pill to swallow, especially for poor Nick who so desperately wanted to try and push through,” the band said in a statement on social media. “On the bright side, his injury is not beyond disrepair and in fact, God willing, we will be back and ready for the Night Running tour.”

The North American portion of Cage the Elephant’s tour is set to begin on July 11th in Ridgefield, WA. There has been no mention of those dates being in jeopardy, and the band says it has already booked another run in Europe with details coming soon.

Cage the Elephant is on the road in support of their well-received new album Social Cues. Lead single “Ready to Let Go” went to #1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.