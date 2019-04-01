Bob Moses Releases Video for "Enough to Believe"

Bob Moses has released a surrealistic video for their new song “Enough to Believe.” The Canadian duo said the clip had been in the works for a while. It focuses on a young girl in bedtime attire wandering through the night, as she encounters other versions of herself – above and below the surface.

“Enough to Believe” is the third single from Jimmy Vallance and Tom Howie’s third studio album Battle Lines. They told RADIO.COM in a recent interview that the LP follows a different lyrical theme than 2015’s more intimate Days Gone By.

“Touring and traveling and seeing our personal message be shared with so many people and them singing the lyrics – that really inspired us to seeing that this is more than this is just an isolated struggle to just ourselves or just our country or just where we’re from, and we thought it’d be interesting on this record to sort of discuss the struggles and battles that we all face everywhere no matter where we’re from,” said Vallance.

Bob Moses also treated us to two exclusive performances of the other two singles from the new album. Check out “Back Down” and “Heaven Knows” from the GRAMMY-winners who met in the parking lot of a Lowe’s in Brooklyn.