Blink-182 Performs 'Enema of the State' In Its Entirety

One of the most important alt rock albums of the 90s came to life at Back to the Beach over the weekend. Blink-182 performed Enema of the State front to back to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its release.

The band got right to it, walking on stage and launching into track #1 – “Dumpweed.”

Some songs, like “Aliens Exist,” were performed live for the first time in many years.

And then there’s the legendary tracks like “What’s My Age Again.”

Check out the full set list below. Blink-182 hasn’t said if it will play Enema of the State live again. The next chance would be the Warped Tour in June. Blink has also been saying fans can expect a new album around that time.