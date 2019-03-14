The Black Keys are Hitting the Road with Modest Mouse

The Black Keys are officially back. A week after the rock duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney released their first new music in five years, they announced a North American tour.

The Let’s Rock Tour will feature Modest Mouse as openers, with special guests *repeat repeat, Jessy Wilson and Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label mates Shannon & the Clams rotating depending on the date. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22nd at 10am local time.

The tour kicks off on September 21st at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas and will hit most major markets before ending on November 24th in Vancouver. The Black Keys are also reportedly set to headline one of the 50th anniversary Woodstock celebrations in upstate New York in mid-August.

The Black Keys shared their new track “Lo/Hi” last week, bringing their familiar minimalist but intense sound back to fans for the first time since their Turn Blue LP. There is no word yet if the band is working on a new album.