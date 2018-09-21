Arcade Fire Treats Fans to 'Funeral' In Its Entirety
Band played its entire debut album at LA's Greek Theatre
September 21, 2018
Arcade Fire confirms they will be playing their debut album in its entirety again tonight at the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley. The Canadian alt rockers played Funeral from beginning to end for the first time ever last night in Los Angeles, and they'll do it one more time tomorrow in San Francisco. California has all the luck. Check out this clip of "Wake Up" from Thursday's show.
Arcade Fire wasn't done there. The band launched into 12 more tracks from the rest of its catalog, highlighted by "Reflector" and "The Suburbs."
Take a look at the full set list:
#EverythingNowContinued Los Angeles https://t.co/e2f5APElm9 pic.twitter.com/uu5spQp6xc— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) September 21, 2018