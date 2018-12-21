Ad Rock and Mike D of the Beastie Boys Share Wild Stories on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Mike D and Ad Rock of the Beastie Boys stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to elaborate on some of the wild stories in their new Beastie Boys Book. It’s nearly 600 pages of everything from a mini graphic novel, to a comic book, to standard biographical stuff.

Mike D (Michael Diamond) reminisced about the time he shared a decrepit New York City apartment with late bandmate MCA (Adam Yauch). The asphalt-floored, rat-infested “loft” was missing some basic amenities.

“There was no shower, so the only way to get yourself clean was in the bathtub in the kitchen,” Mike D explained.

Ad Rock (Adam Horovitz) then described the repercussions of that set-up: “I’d be on the phone with Yauch and in the middle of the call he’d be ‘oh no.’ I’m like ‘what’s going on?’ He’s like ‘Mike’s doing it again…. He’s taking a bath but he’s standing up getting snacks out of the refrigerator.”

The book also includes a copy of a “report card” on which an ‘80s rapper gave the Beastie Boys a “C” for their skills.

Mike D and Ad Rock then recounted the time when Yauch crashed the MTV Video Music Awards in 1994. Yauch died of cancer at the age of 2012, which the two surviving Beastie Boys say was like losing an older brother.