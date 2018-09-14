The 1975 Share "Sincerity Is Scary"

The singles keep coming from The 1975 in advance of the release of their third studio album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

“Sincerity is Scary” is a mellow, horns-infused track that finds singer Matty Healy asking “why can’t we be friends when we are lovers?” He just wants his girl to be real. “Sincerity is Scary” is the fourth single from the new album following “Give Yourself a Try,” “Love it if we Made it,” and “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime.”

A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships is expected to be released on November 30th. It follows its even wordier predecessor, I Like it When you Sleep for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of it. The 2014 release helped solidify the 1975 as international stars with the 80s dance throwback, “The Sound” and the hypnotic “Somebody Else.”