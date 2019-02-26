Billie Eilish Gets Deep About Night Terrors and Depression

By: Christine

Night terrors are accurately named. If you've ever had them, you know they're disorienting and debilitating, and can blur the lines of what's real and what's dream - even after you wake up. Billie Eilish has them too, and they've inspired her upcoming album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? She did this super honest interview with Zane Lowe where she revealed just how much sleep - and sleeplessness - has affected her personally and creatively.

Besides reoccurring nightmares and sleep paralysis, Billie talked about being a melancholy person who's dealt with depression her whole life. She and her brother Finneas (who is her songwriting partner as well as her sibling) discussed how they cope with having a default setting set to sadness - language warning, Billie loves to drop f-bombs.

Struggling with any of these issues can feel isolating, but when we connect with each other and share our stories, we're all less alone. The crowds at Billie's sold out shows are proof that her honesty really resonates. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? comes out on March 29th.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.