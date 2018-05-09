'Bike To Work' Day Expected To Draw Many 'First-Timers'

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) - Look for more cyclists on the road on Thursday during 'Bike To Work' Day. As KCBS Radio reporter Holly Quan tells us the recent proliferation of bike share companies could mean more first timers are on the road.

'Bike To Work' Day is supposed to be fun. 22,000 people checked into energizer stations across Alameda and Contra Costa County last year. There will be 142 of them this year and there are more bike lanes in places says Ginger Jui, interim executive director of Bike East Bay.

"This is our first 'Bike To Work' Day with Bike Share." Jui said. "So that's the blue 'Ford Go' bikes or in other areas, the Lime Bikes for people who are biking, people who are driving and it actually becomes safer, because drivers, people walking are more conscious. There are lots of different ways of getting around on the road."

"We all have to look out for each other." Jui adds.

More on commuter convoys, map of energizer stations and overall information on 'Bike To Work' Day is available on the wesbite, www.sfbike.org/bike-to-work-day