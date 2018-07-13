Berkeley Spot Makes List Of "Best Hot Dogs In America"

Summertime is synonymous with cookouts and hot dogs for many in America.

Thrillist has come out with their list of the 21 best hot dog joints in America and Berkeley's Top Dog made the cut.

Top Dog's main location at 2534 Durant Ave in Berkeley has been serving a diverse selection of hot dogs and sausages since 1966.

Thrillist said:

"There’s a little bit of everything on this Berkeley institution’s menu, from Louisiana-style hot links to brats, linguiça, and an excellent smoked chicken sausage with apple. But the franks -- grilled just enough to keep the snap in tact -- are the draw here. The kosher all-beef frank loaded, onto a grilled sesame bun, is a thing of simple beauty, but our hearts are set on the German-style version, which throws a little pork and garlic into the mix for a little extra oomph."

Read the full list at thrillist.com or plan your visit to Top Dog at www.topdoghotdogs.com.

Top Dog's 3 locations:

2534 Durant Ave Berkeley, CA 94704

Phone: (510) 843-5967



2160 Center St Berkeley, CA 94704

Phone: (510) 849-0176

3272 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA

Phone: (510) 419-0333