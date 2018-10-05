Ben Affleck Posts About Substance Abuse Treatment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Affleck says battling addiction is "a lifelong and difficult struggle."

The actor posted on Instagram Thursday that he has completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remains in outpatient care.

The 46-year-old says the support he's received from family and friends has given him the strength to speak about "his illness" with others. He says he is fighting for himself and his family.

Affleck says battling addiction is a full-time commitment and "one is never really in or out of treatment."

He had previously sought treatment in 2001 and 2017.

Affleck has been separated from actress Jennifer Garner since 2015. They have three children.