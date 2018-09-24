Beastie Boys Coming to San Francisco for New Book 'Event Tour'

By Scott T. Sterling

Beastie Boys fans, it’s about to go down.

With the surviving members of the pioneering rap trio, Adam “Adrock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond, set to release “Beastie Boys Book” on Oct. 30, the pair will embark on a six-city “event tour,” including a night in San Francisco.

The Beastie Boys event are going to be rather immersive affairs, featuring readings, conversations between Horowitz, Diamond, and a special guest moderator, and a Q&A session—all with a live score provided by the group’s famous DJ, Mix Master Mike.

The tour will also arrive with a fresh Beastie Boys exhibit, curated by the band with Beyond the Streets and Adidas Skateboarding. The exhibit will feature a mixtape “sound experience,” also produced by Horowitz and Diamond.

Admission to the shows also comes with a copy of Beastie Boys Book, which you’ll get when you roll up to the spot. Exclusive merch will also be available, so clear out some room on that plastic, friends.

The Beastie Boys event tour hits the City Arts & Lectures at Nourse Theatre in San Francisco on November 5th. Tickets are $68 and go on sale this Friday, Sept. 28. Click here for more details.

The Beastie Boys Event Tour full itinerary: