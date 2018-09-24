Beastie Boys Coming To San Francisco For Book Tour

On Monday, the remaining members of the Beastie Boys announced they are going on tour to support their new book The Beastie Boys: Live & Direct.

Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz, Michael "Mike D" Diamond and Bay Area-native Mix Master Mike will travel to six cities starting on October 29th at Town Hall in New York, taking them to the Nourse Theater in San Francisco on November 5th. With the tour ending in London on November 30.

The Beastie Boys book tour, Live & Direct will feature a conversation, several readings, a Q&A session with the members and special guests are said to appear, according to Billboard.

A new Beastie Boys exhibit, curated by the band will also accompany the tour. Sonos will provide the soundsystem to which Mike D and Ad-Rock put together a mixtape to be played during each event.

The Beastie Boys: Live & Direct six-date itinerary:

10/29 - Town Hall, New York

10/30 - Kings Theatre, Brooklyn

11/3 - Montalban, Los Angeles

11/4 - Montalban, Los Angeles

11/5 - Nourse Theater, San Francisco

11/30 - EartH, London, England

Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 28 at their website, www.beastieboys.com.

