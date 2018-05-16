Bay Area Spots Make "Best Ice Cream Shops In The Country"

Ice Cream - especially the organic and artisanal varieties - are having a huge renaissance right now and the Bay Area is not to be left out.

Frankly, we've been on the organic and local tip for a long time and fancy ice cream cones are Instagram gold.

Thrillist just released their list of "The 31 Best Ice Cream Shop In America" and three spots in the Bay landed.

Bi-Rite Creamery

3692 18th St., San Francisco

550 Divisadero St., San Francisco

Thrillist says: "Pray for cream cheese carrot cake but consider a sundae gussied up with blood orange olive oil. After all, you didn't stand there for that long just to get vanilla, right?"

Fairfax Scoop

63 Broadway Blvd, Fairfax

Thrillist says: "Yes, it’s small and cramped, and the line is often stretched out around the block. But it’s ever so worth it."

Fentons Creamery

4226 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland

Nut Tree, East Monte Vista Avenue, Vacaville

Oakland International Airport, Terminal 2

Thrillist says: "Fenton didn’t just invent memorable flavors for his store, he damn well made them up for THE WORLD, including toasted almond, which is our recommendation for the flavor you should be eating when you go there."

Read their full list of 31 shops around the country on Thrillist.com.

