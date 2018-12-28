Bay Area Cold Snap Expected Through New Year's

Expect New Year's weekend to be a cold one in the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Cynthia Palmer says "temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 40s," in the San Francisco Bay Area. Winds are said to pick up between Sunday and Monday. Lows will be in the 30s in the East Bay and South Bay on Saturday morning. North Bay temps will hit freezing levels.

Come New Year's Eve, they will die down. "They should be weakening as we go into (New Year's Eve), but it still could be breezy," Palmer said.

Highs will be in the upper 50s on Tuesday, New Year's Day and no precipitation is expected. It will be dry all through the rest of the week.

