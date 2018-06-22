Bad Wolves Donate $250,000 to the Family of the Late Dolores O'Riordan

When rockers Bad Wolves said they were going to donate all of the profits made from their insanely popular cover of The Cranberries hit song "Zombie" to the family of the late Dolores O'Riordan, they meant it. In a special presentation during a their show in New York the other night, the band handed O'Riordan's family a check for $250,000.

"We're deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dolores and by the fact that she's leaving behind three children, so we are donating the proceeds from the song to her kids," frontman Tommy Vext said to the crowd. "It's such a powerful song and the themes are still so relevant, we wanted to release it in her memory."

The Bad Wolves' goal is to one day come back with a check for $1,000,000 to give to O'Riordan's family.